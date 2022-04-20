Akhikesh Comes In Support Of Mamata Banerjee

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has supported the decision of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for sitting on Dharna in Kolkata over political misuse of CBI.

SP president also talked to Mamata Banerjee on phone and extended all his support to the TMC president by his party.

"I support Mamata Banerjee on her decision to sit in Dharna over ooopen en political misuse of CBI by the BJP government," Akhikesh said through a tweet on Sunday night.

He further said that the opposition and the people of the country are united to defeat BJP in the coming election. UNI