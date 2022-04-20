Akhara Students' Protest Against Prof Khan Unfortunate: Narendra Giri

Prayagraj: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri on Saturday termed the Kashi Hindi University students' protest against Professor Firoz Khan as 'unfortunate'.

Mahant Giri said here that in ancient times, some special people had permission to gain distinct knowledge but in 21st century, time has changed and person from any community can learn any language. He said it was right provided by the Constitution of the country and nobody can be deprived of that.

The Parishad president said that knowledge shatters walls of religion. Kashi has spread message of knowledge and unity to the world. 'Vasudaiv Kutumbukam' (World family) was a concept propagated by Indian culture, while BHU student's protest against professor belonging to particular community was against their culture.

He said, ''If any Muslim professor is teaching Sanskrit, he should be encouraged not demoralised. Languages like Sanskrit, Arabic or Urdu never belong to any particular sect.'' The BHU students rejected Muslim Professor because of his religion. It was alleged that a Muslim cannot teach them their traditional rituals. Few students said Prof Khan could have deployed in any other section of Sanskrit department, but he was appointed in section responsible to teach rituals and ancient worship ways. UNI