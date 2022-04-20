Akhara Parishad Stages Dharna Against Police Inaction

Haridwar: The All India Akahara Parishad today staged a dharna at Har Ki Pauri in protest against the police's alleged "cluelessness" about the whereabouts of Bada Udaseen Akhara Mahanth Mohandas who went missing 16 days ago.

Mahanth Mohandas went missing on the intervening night of September 15 and 16 while going from Haridwar to Mumbai by the Lokmanya Tilak Express.

The seers had yesterday served a 48-hour ultimatum to the police to find a lead on the missing Mahanth. Led by Akhara Parishad chief Mahanth Narendra Giri and its general secretary Harigiri, the seers today sat on a token dharna at the famous Ganga ghat here to mount pressure on the police to speed up investigation into the case.

They alleged the police was "clueless" about the Mahanth's whereabouts.

The Akhara Parishad also threatened to begin an indefinite dharna at Har Ki Pauri from Thursday.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his Cabinet colleague Madan Kaushik have already met the Akahara Parishad office bearers in Haridwar to assure them of speedy investigations into the case.