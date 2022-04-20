Akhara Parishad slams politics over Parashuram

Prayagraj: The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of saints and seers, has taken strong exception to announcements being made by political parties for installing statue of Parashuram to woo Brahmins.

The Parishad said the attempt to link gods and goddesses with any caste is wrong.

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said, "This is a conspiracy to weaken the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu society. Gods and goddesses are same for all and any attempt to link them with a particular caste is incorrect. Maharishi Parashuram is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is not just a Brahmin icon."

Mahant Giri appealed people to not be influenced by forces who are trying to break the society.

"The people should stand united and oppose the forces dividing the society so that the traditions of Sanatan Dharma are preserved. The Akhara Parishad will strongly oppose the forces dividing the Sanatan Samaj and will launch a campaign among people," he added.

Giri said that the Sanatan Dharma has achieved its biggest victory and a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya after a struggle of 500 years.

"It seems some people are not happy with this development and are dividing deities along caste lines for their political benefits. We will give a befitting reply to these forces trying to weaken Hindu society," he stated.

It may be recalled that the Samajwadi Party, on August 7, had announced its plan to install a 108-ft tall statue of Parashuram in Lucknow.

Two days later, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said her party would install a bigger statute of Parashuram and would also build a modern hospital and community centre named after the Brahmin icon when her party came to power.

Parashuram, considered the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu pantheon, is also a Brahmin icon.—IANS