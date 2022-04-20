Akhara Parishad Protests Against 'Fake Seers' Being Provided Services In Kumbh

Prayagraj: The administration organising the famous spiritual and cultural 'Kumbh' fair is on a backfoot after the renowned seer organisation Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Prishad protested against controversial leaders getting space in the mega event.

Reiterating their demand of not providing any services to the saffron-clad seers mentioned in a list of 'fake babas', the Mahant of the Akhara Parishad Narendra Giri announced a strong protest against the entry of these fake seers into the fair.

Mahant Narendra Giri on Thursday said after the protest by the Parishad, the fair administration has now talked about a review of the services provided to the organisations of such 'fake seers'.

The Akhara Parishad is protesting against the 19 fake seers mentioned in a list which was prepared by the Parishad itself.

The Parishad clearly stated that they had appealed against any services being provided to the names mentioned in the list which was given to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the officers of the 'Kumbh fair'. The organisation said that despite their appeal, the controversial seers were alloted lands in the 'Kumbh' which was wrong.

The President of the Parishad said the seers who had been termed 'fake' could come to the fair in their capacity of a devotee but the organisation will protest in wake of the fair administration providing them any services or land in the 'Kumbh'.

The 'Kumbh' fair administration has hitherto assigned land to over 500 seers and organisations in line with the previous records. The applications by new organisations will be considered after the process for giving services to 300 other organisations is completed. UNI