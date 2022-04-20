Akhara Parishad In Support With RSS For 'Two Children' Law In Country: Parishad Chief

Prayagraj: After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, now Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, the highest body of saints in the country has come in support of 'two children' norms to control the population.

While talking to the media persons here on Sunday, Parishad's chief Mahant Narendra Giri said that the saints fully support the demand of the RSS for two children norms in the country.

"We also demand from the Centre to bring a new law to restrict the families to go for more than two children," he told reporters here.

Earlier RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Moradabad this week had said that they want a two children norm in the country to restrict population boom.

However Bhagwat said that it was RSS's personal view and it is up to the government to decide.

"We support the views made by RSS chief and Akhara Parishad is with them," Mahant Narendra Giri said.

He also appealed to the saints to aware the people over this issue.

"It is unfortunate that a family have 13-13 children creates economic crisis and thus affects the growth of the country," he said. The Mahant said that laws have been made in various Panchayat polls in Uttarakhand and other states also that candidates who have more than 2 children are not allowed to contest. Now the country needs such a law as the population growth is creating problem in every sector, he further added. UNI