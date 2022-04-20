Ajit Wadekar cremated with due honours

Mumbai: Former India cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who died on Wednesday, was cremated at the Shivaji Park crematorium here on Friday with full state honours.

Wadekar, who had led India to its first victory in the West Indies and England in 1971, had passed away at a South Mumbai hospital after prolonged illness.

Wadekar served Indian cricket in different capacities — as manager, coach and a selector. A batsman par excellence, he was also the first to captain India in the One-Day Internationals.

Wadekar's body was kept at his Worli residence this morning for his well-wishers to pay their tributes.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Sameer Dighe, former hockey captain M.M. Somaiya and past and present officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association offered their prayers and condolences.

Wrapped in the tricolour, Wadekar's body was later was taken to the crematorium in an open truck.

In the presence of family members and well-wishers, Wadekar was bid a tearful adieu as Mumbai Police gave him a gun salute.

Wadekar's demise irreparable: Sachin

Tendulkar said the demise of the former India captain was an "irreparable and personal loss" for him.

"This is an irreparable loss. I will say it is a personal loss. People know Wadekar sir as a great cricketer, but I was fortunate enough to see him as a great cricketer as well as a wonderful person. For me he was very important. Over the years our relationship grew stronger," Tendulkar said.

"Wadekar sir has a big contribution in my life, especially at a critical stage. I was a 20-year-old youngster at that time and it was easy for me to go off the track," he said.