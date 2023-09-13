    Menu
    States & UTs

    Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s X handle ‘suspended’ for flouting rules

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mumbai: The X (formerly Twitter) handle of the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others has been suspended for over a fortnight, party leaders alleged here.

    A notification is shown on X that the @ncpspeaks1 account has been suspended for violating its rules, though details are not mentioned.

    The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, with its official X account (@ncpspeaks) had reportedly complained that the splinter group’s X account (@ncpspeaks1) was similar to its own official account.

    However, sources in the Ajit Pawar-led NCP claimed that the X account is likely to be restored on Wednesday.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar Suspended Deputy Chief Minister Violating Rules Sharad Pawar Official Account Restoration
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in