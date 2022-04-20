Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian cricket team arrives in Zimbabwe

Harare: The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian cricket team arrived here for the limited overs series against hosts Zimbabwe starting July 10. The senior-most member of the 15-member squad, Harbhajan Singh tweeted about the team's grand welcome at a city hotel late last night. "Arrived in Harare Zimbabwe. Good to be back and see the local drum players welcoming us at the hotel.good night india," Harbhajan wrote on twitter. India, who have sent a second string-side to the African nation with senior players opting to rest, will play three ODIs and two T20 matches. PTI