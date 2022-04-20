Ajay Kumar Lallu detained while travelling to meet families of Sonbhadra massacre victims

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and three others were detained by the police here while they were travelling to Sonbhadra to meet the families of the victims who were killed in a firing incident over a land dispute last year.

According to the police, Lallu has been taken to a guest house.

Speaking to reporters, Lallu said, "Today, I was going to pay my respect to the victims of the people who were killed fighting for their rights. This government believes in suppression. They don't have faith in democracy."

He said that he wanted to go to the village to pay his tribute to those who died in the massacre.

"Had the force deployed here to stop me been applied to prevent crimes and catch criminals in the state, it would have been a much more safe place. However, the state government is busy taking action against politicians and sending them to prison," Lallu said.

"However, the Congress party will not be subdued. We will continue to raise the voice of our Adivasi brothers and sisters," he added.

The Sonbhadra firing took place at Umbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers, which triggered the firing, allegedly by his aides, leading to at least ten deaths. (ANI)