Ajay Devgn to present bilingual crime thriller series ''Lalbazaar''

Mumbai: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn will be presenting an upcoming bilingual crime-thriller web series, "Lalbazaar".

"While the web series talks about crimes committed and solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows the audience to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7. It gives me immense pleasure to introduce you all to the world to ''Lalbazaar''," said Devgn.

"I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard-work and perseverance that the police force is putting in is highly commendable. They have my utmost respect," he said.

The Zee5 show is set against Kolkata''s iconic police headquarters building, Lalbazaar. It features Koushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Subrat Dutta among others, and is directed by Sayantan Ghosal.

--IANS