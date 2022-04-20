Ajay Devgn takes part in plantation programme in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday joined hundreds of green lovers in a major plantation programme at Malkapur Industrial Park near Hyderabad.

As many as 5,000 saplings were planted programme under Green India Challenge of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP J. Santhosh Kumar.

Around 100 industrialists, 110 artistes and 300 local green lovers participated and hailed the importance of improving green cover.

Speaking after launching the programme, Ajay Devgn expressed serious concern over increasing pollution and stressed the importance of protecting the environment. "I am very happy to see Santhosh Kumar who started Green India Challenge programme and taking it very seriously for the well-being of society," he said.

He was all praise for Santosh for taking up the programme and inspiring others to take part in the drive without linking it to the commercial angle.

Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar said he was inspired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take up the Green India Challenge. He pointed out that the state government plantation programme 'Haritha Haram' is the brainchild of the Chief Minister.

Stressing the need to continue Green India Challenge, Santosh said everyone should take part in the programme. He welcomed NY Foundation's contribution in this regard and thanked Ajay Devgn for extending support for the noble cause.

Telangana Industrial Federation leaders, industrialists and other green lovers participated in the programme.

Santosh Kumar recently released book "Vruksha Vedam", containing articles and programmes carried out since from its inception.

Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Shruthi Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Sai Pallavi besides politicians Supriya Sule, Praksh Javadekar, K.T. Rama Rao and K. Kavitha have participated in Green India Challenge so far. —IANS