    Ajay Devgn, Suriya win National Awards

    The Hawk
    July22/ 2022

    Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won the National Award for Best Feature at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020.

    The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath, also won Suriya the Best Actor award and Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress prize.

    Soorarai Pottru also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and Director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for G V Prakash Kumar.

    The second big winner of the day was the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

    Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya.

    Directed by Om Raut, Tanhajiis based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Set in the 17th century, the film also won the Best Costume Designer for Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla.

    Devgn, who has previously won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in Zakhm (1998) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), said he was elated to receive the honour for the third time.

    'I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners,' Devgn said in a statement.

    The late Malayalam film-maker Sachidanandan KR 'Sachy' was posthumously named Best Director for A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

    Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli won the Best Supporting Actress Award for the Tamil film Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

    Biju Menon bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

    The Best Hindi Film prize went to Toolsidas Junior, directed by Mridul Toolsidas.

    The Ashutosh Gowariker production, which was the late actor Rajiv Kapoor's final film appearance, also received a Special Jury Mention for child actor Varun Buddhadev.

    The prize for the Most Film Friendly state went to Madhya Pradesh, with Special Mention for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

    Kishwar Desai's The Longest Kiss, based on 10 years of research and 400 letters written by cinema icon Devika Rani, received the award for the Best Book on Cinema.

    The 10-member jury was headed by film-maker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.


    Best Music Direction: S Thaman for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

    Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

    Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for Ayyappanum Koshiyam

    Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina

    Best Audiography: Mi Vasantrao and Malik for Dollu

    Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam

    Best Cinematography: Supratim Bhol for Avijatrik

    Best Costume Design: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrier

    Best Production DesignKappela

    Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad for Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

    Best Make-up: TV Rambabu for Natyam

    Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

    Best Stunt ChoreographyAyyappanum Koshiyum

    Special Mentions: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior

    Best Hindi FilmToolsidas Junior

    Best Kannada FilmDollu

    Best Malayalam FilmThinkalazhcha Nishchayam

    Best Tamil FilmSivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

    Best Telugu FilmColour Photo

    Best Haryanvi FilmDada Lakhmi

    Best Dimasa FilmSamkhor

    Best Tulu FilmJeetige

    Best Marathi FilmGoshta Eka Paithanichi

    Best Bengali FilmAvijatrik

    Best Assamese FilmThe Bridge

    Best Non-feature FilmTestimony of Anna

    Best Environment FilmManah Aru Manuh

    Best Film on Family ValuesKukumarchan

    Best Short Fiction FilmKachichinithu

    Best Investigative FilmThe Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

    Best Promotional FilmSurmounting Challenges

    Best Science and Technology FilmOn the Brink Season 2: Bats

    Best Exploration FilmWheeling The Ball

    Best Educational FilmDreaming of Words

    Best Film on Social IssuesJustice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters

    Best Arts and Culture FilmNaadada Navaneeta Dr PT Venkateshkumar

    Best Biographical FilmPabung Syam

    Best Ethnographic FilmMandal Ke Bol

    Best Debut Non-feature Film of a DirectorPariah11

    Best Direction: RV Ramani for Oh That’s Bhanu

    Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikkunna Kalappa

    Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore for Pearl of the Desert

    Best Narration Voiceover: Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan for Rhapsody of Rains -- Monsoons of Kerala

    Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar

    Best Editing: Anadi Athaley for Borderlands

    Best On Location Sound: Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar for Jadui Jangal

    Special Jury Award: Ojaswee Sharma for Admitted

    Best Book on Cinema: Kishwar Desai for The Longest Kiss 

    Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

    National Awards Ajay Devgn Tamil film Soorarai Pottru Best Feature
