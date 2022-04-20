Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Sidharth Malhotra in Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will co-star in Indra Kumars new comedy, Thank God. The film is set to go on floors on January 21.

"Happy to announce my next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @SidMalhotra, @Rakulpreet & me. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9," Ajay tweeted on Thursday.

While Rakul has shared the screen with both Ajay and Sidharth, Thank God will mark the first collaboration of Ajay and Sidharth.

"We have been waiting for a long time to begin the shoot and finally we will start on 21st of January, 'Thank God!'. It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Sidharth and Rakul," said Indra Kumar.

Ajay Devgn and Indra Kumar have worked together in films like Ishq, Masti and Total Dhamaal.

The director added: "Hopefully it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021."

"'Thank God' is a very interesting and entertaining script. Indra Kumar films are hardcore commercial laughter riots and it is a pleasure to collaborate with him and Ashokji (Ashok Thakeria) on this one. I have worked with Ajay sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with 'Thank God'," said producer Bhushan Kumar.

—IANS