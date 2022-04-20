Ajay Devgn paid me to bash 'Ae Dil...': KRK

Mumbai:�Infamous film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has shot back at Ajay Devgn, who alleged he was paid by Karan Johar to bash "Shivaay", and said, in fact, it was the actor who bribed him to criticise the director's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", giving a u-turn to the controversy. Even before Ajay's "Shivaay" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" fight it out at the box office next month, things have got dirty as yesterday the actor shared an audio in which KRK is heard saying Karan paid him to tweet against "Shivaay". The audio, however, is not verified. It was recorded by "Shivaay" producer Kumar Mangat. KRK, in his response, tweeted, "Let me clear it. Karan Johar has never paid me or asked me to bash #Shivaay and you can hear it in the tape. I said 25 Lakhs to avoid Kumar." In another post, he put blame on Kumar and the "Singham" star by writing, "Kumar+Ajay offered me money to bash #AeDilHaiMushkil as he is offering in the tape also but I refused. I told them that I will do it free." Later he tweeted, "People thinking that I called Kumar Mangat but not true. Actually he is close friend and he only called me and he called me many times before also." While Karan has maintained silence on the matter, Ajay, 47, is already out with his statement, saying he "demands an investigation" whether the filmmaker had bribed KRK or not." His actress wife Kajol, who is close friends with Karan, has also reacted to the controversy. She re-tweeted the audio link shared by Ajay and wrote, "Shocked." The controversy has resulted in trolling and bashing of Ajay-Kajol and Karan by each other fans. While the filmmaker's followers are bashing the couple for being "insecure" about the box-office clash between the two films, Ajay's fans are poking fun at Karan saying he is scared of "Shivaay". Both the parties have a lot riding on their respective movies. Ajay makes a comeback to direction with "Shivaay" which he has often said is his most ambitious project yet, and even Karan has gone behind the lens with his Ranbir Kapoor-starrer after a gap of four years. The movies arrive this Diwali, October 28.