Ajay Devgn lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant labourers return their native places

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday lauded 'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood for helping stranded labourers to return their native places.

Devgn took to Twitter to laud Sood for his 'exemplary' work.

"The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu @SonuSood

#IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe," tweeted Devgn.

Sood had on Monday shared a helpline number for stranded labourers and promised them to help them as much as he can.

"My beloved 'shramik' (labourers) brothers and sisters, please give a call on this number if you are in Mumbai and want to go back to your home," Sood wrote in Hindi.

"Call on 18001213711 and tell us your exact location and the number of people and the place where you want to go. Me and my team will do as much as possible," Sood's tweet further read.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed all over the media for arranging hasslefree passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.

Pictures of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Earlier this month, the central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains. (ANI)