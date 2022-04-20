New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming action 'Shivaay', has shared a sneak peak from the sets of his directorial venture in Bulgaria. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 46-year-old actor shared a video, in which he talks about the beauty of Bulgaria mountains and captioned it as, "#Shivaay #SneakPeak #Bulgaria." As per sources, some parts of the movie had also been shot in Hyderabad and a portion of it will be shot in Mumbai. Starring Sayesha Saigal , Abigail Eames, Erika Kaar, Ali Kazmi and Jabbz Farooqi, the forthcoming high octane action drama movie is slated to hit the theaters on October 28, 2016.
Showbiz
Ajay Devgan shares sneak peak of 'Shivaay'
April20/ 2022
Categories :ShowbizTags :
Related Post
- May3/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April18/ 2023
- April15/ 2023
- April14/ 2023
- April14/ 2023