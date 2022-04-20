Ajay Devgan shares sneak peak of 'Shivaay'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming action 'Shivaay', has shared a sneak peak from the sets of his directorial venture in Bulgaria. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 46-year-old actor shared a video, in which he talks about the beauty of Bulgaria mountains and captioned it as, "#Shivaay #SneakPeak #Bulgaria." As per sources, some parts of the movie had also been shot in Hyderabad and a portion of it will be shot in Mumbai. Starring Sayesha Saigal , Abigail Eames, Erika Kaar, Ali Kazmi and Jabbz Farooqi, the forthcoming high octane action drama movie is slated to hit the theaters on October 28, 2016.