Ajay Bhatt Welcomes Uttarakhand HC's Move Of Lifting Daily Cap Char Dham Yatra Pilgrims

: Union Minister Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday welcomed the move of the Uttarakhand High Court that removed the daily cap on the number of devotees visiting the Himalayan shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath."Earlier the High Court had restricted the number of devotees. The numbers were capped for each Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath ji and Badrinath ji. Now the High Court has lifted the stay regarding Char Dham Yatra. A good initiative has been taken and we also express our gratitude to the High Court that they have approved the suggestions of our government after various tests," Bhatt told ANI."Now, all of us can go there for darshan. So we appeal to all the devotees from across the country to come to the Yatra by following the COVID guidelines," he added.In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday lifted its stay on Char Dham yatra with a capping on the number of pilgrims that will be allowed daily to the four Himalayan shrines.The court had earlier restricted the number of pilgrims to 800 for Kedarnath, 1000 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.Asked about BJP's demand of renaming the Jim Corbett National Park, the union minister said, "Earlier, it was known as Ramganga National Park. Then Jim Corbett, who was somewhere from abroad had died at the park. Following this, it was named Corbett National Park in 1956." —ANI