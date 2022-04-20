Ajay Bhatt Takes Charge As MoS In Defence Ministry

New Delhi: Ajay Bhatt, an MP from Uttarakhand, on Thursday took charge as Minister of State in the defence ministry.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officials welcomed Bhatt to the ministry.

After assuming charge, he called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a tweet, Bhatt thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility, saying that he will strive to work towards a self-reliant India of the 21st century.

Bhatt is the MP from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency in Uttarakhand.

He is also a member of several parliamentary committees. He had earlier served as Cabinet minister in the Uttarakhand government and held portfolios such as Parliamentary Affairs, Health and Disaster Management.

He was also the leader of opposition in Uttarakhand assembly.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday carried out a massive revamp of his Council of Ministers and Bhatt was one of the new faces inducted into it. Shripad Yesso Naik, who was holding charge of MoS in the defence ministry, has been made Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism. —PTI