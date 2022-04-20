AIUDF Will Join Grand-Alliance Against BJP: Azamal

Deoband (Saharanpur): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and MP Mauana Badruddin Azamal said that his party will join grand-alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2019 Lok Sabha election.

After management committee meeting of Darul Uloom, Mr Azamal told media that there were three MPs of AIUDF in Lok Sabha. In previous Lok Sabha and Assembly election party had contested alone. He accepted that BJP formed government in Assam after disputes between AIUDF and Congress over seat distribution. He alleged that BJP lead Central government was running on directions of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that Prime Minister forgot the promises he made before elections and after gaining power started working on direction of Nagpur. Speaking about National Register of Citizen (NRC), Maulana Azamal said he has full faith on judiciary. Matter is pending in Supreme Court and justice will be done, he pointed out. Earlier, proposal of salary hike of teachers and non-teaching staff was approved in management committee meeting of Darul Uloom. UNI