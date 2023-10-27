AIUDF to hand over formal support letter to INDIA bloc: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: Despite his party not being a part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday pledged his support to the opposition alliance saying a formal letter in this regard will be handed very soon.



The AIUDF was always keen to join the INDIA bloc, however, Congress strongly opposed their inclusion.



In Assam, Congress forged an alliance with 11 other political parties much before the INDIA bloc was formed. But AIUDF failed to find a place there.



The Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, who is an ardent critic of Ajmal, had repeatedly said that Congress would never forge an alliance with the AIUDF in future.



Recently, Rahul Gandhi also commented on AIUDF and asserted that Ajmal’s party will not be included in the INDIA bloc.



At this juncture, Ajmal announced his support for the opposition alliance to take on BJP.



However, at the same time he has also criticised the Congress. Ajmal told reporters here, "In Assam, Congress cannot win seats without the support of AIUDF. Their alliance with 11 other political parties will last till the Lok Sabha polls."



The AIUDF leader also accused Congress of not doing enough for the Muslims.



"During their long tenure in the government, Congress has done nothing for the Muslim community. When Tarun Gogoi was the Chief Minister of Assam, the detention camps were opened across the state," he added.



Ajmal claimed that Muslims have understood Congress party's politics and they will not vote for them in the next Lok Sabha election.

—IANS