AIUDF Chief Objects To Statement Of Army Chief

Deoband: All India United Democratic Front president and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Monday said he will complain to President Ram Nath Kovind on the reported statement of Army chief Vipin Rawat that AIUDF was growing faster than BJP.

"I have already complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Now I have sought time from the President to make him aware about the act of the Army chief," he said. Mr Ajmal was here to attend a meeting of the management committee of the Darul-uloom Deoband and was talking to the media.

"In other sense, the Army chief has threatened me through such statements but I don't care about such things and would continue to work for the expansion of the party," he said.

Talking about the Bangladeshi controversy, the Assam MP said as per the agreement reached with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, it was decided that Bangladeshis would be treated as a citizen of India who are residing here.

"The Supreme Court is also hearing a case over National Registrar Citizen (NRC) and people should wait for its verdict. We are ready to obey any order passed by the c," he said.

Commenting on the efforts of Art of Living guru Sri Sri Ravishanker for a mutual agreement on Ayodhya, Mr Ajmal said, ''Sri Sri is trying to instigate communal violence in the country."

When both the sections -- Hindu and Muslims have said that they will abide by the court orders then why he was trying to create a controversy. The statements of Sri Sri could disturb the peace in the country," he alleged.

Mr Ajmal also said that he will attend the dinner hosted by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on March 13 as his AIUDF was among the 18 political parties in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). But he did not clarify whether AIUDF will contest the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the banner of UPA. UNI