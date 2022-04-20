Aishwarya Rai Continues Her 'Jazbaa' Despite Being Ill

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot for her upcoming film "Jazbaa" despite being unwell. Last week, the 41-year-old former Miss World was was down with viral fever, but still shot for her upcoming film "Jazbaa". Aishwarya, daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, had been juggling between her daughter Aaradhya and the shoot, despite being unwell. She has been even supporting husband Abhishek Bachchan's team Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Pro Kabaddi League. "Despite suffering from viral fever, Aishwarya continued with her shootings, her dedication towards her work is completely astonishing as she didn't even take leave or break so that the film should not suffer," a source from the production house said. Aishwarya, will play the role of a lawyer in Sanjay Gupta's "Jazbaa", an action-drama film. The film, also starring Irrfan Khan, Shabana Azmi and Jackie Shroff, will hit the screens on October 9. PTI