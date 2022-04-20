Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend amFAR Gala at Cannes 2015

Mumbai: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan will join Hollywood celebrities like Eva Longoria, Karlie Kloss at the amFAR Gala during her Cannes outing. The gala, held every year during the film festival, raises funds for fight against AIDS. The stars, who will be ambassadors for cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris at the 12-day festival, also include Lara Stone, Natasha Poly Li Yuchun, Doutzen Kroes and Soo-Joo Park. The gala will take place at Eden Rock on May 21. It will be 41-year-old Aishwarya's fourth consecutive year at the prestigious charity gala. PTI