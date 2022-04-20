Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals why she married Abhishek Bachchan!

The secret is out on how Abhishek wooed Aishwarya� Abhishek Bachchan said his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the beautiful woman but he had never whistled at her but courted her through his gestures, emotions, and words. �I am used to people whistling at my wife� see my wife then you will know why I am saying this. I have never whistled at her to woo her� I don�t think its the right thing to do. I courted her through my gesture, emotions and words,� said Abhishek. Interjecting, Aishwarya said: �This is why I am married to him.� Abhishek, who has been married to Aishwarya for seven years now, says she is a wonderful cook and she makes good desserts. �She cooks really well� in fact she makes good deserts. When we were newly-married, there is a Bengali custom where the girl has to make some sweet and she prepared halwa which was too good. More than anything else, it is the emotion and with love you cook that matters.�