Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Omung Kumar�s 'Sarbjit'

Mumbai: After delivering a film like �Mary Kom�, Omung Kumar is all set to direct a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, who was imprisoned and given capital punishment in Pakistan. Now the news is that Aishwarya Rai has been roped in to play Dalbir Kaur, Sarbjit�s sister in the film. Ash is making her comeback with Sanjay Gupta�s �Jazbaa� and it will be interesting to see her essay the role of Dalbir in the Omung Kumar film. Confirming the news the producer of 'SARBJIT', Sandeep Singh says, � Yes it is true, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the role of Dalbir Kaur Singh. The role demanded a very strong character with a powerful aura, and Aishwarya perfectly fits the bill. She has given spectacular performances in all her previous movies and we are confident that she will do justice to this role. After producing Aligarh and co-producing Mary Kom, I realized that content driven films are my calling which further motivated me to take up 'SARBJIT' , that will would create an impact and inspire the audience as well as the youth worldwide. Jointly produced by Sandeep Singh, Zeeshan Quadri & Omung Kumar, �Sarbjit� is written by Rajesh Beri & Utkarshini Vashishtha. The shoot schedule is spread over 70 days in Punjab and will go on floors on October. And will screened at Cannes next year.