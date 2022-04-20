Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test Covid-19 positive

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested Covid-19 positive.

The news was confirmed by Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope.

"Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery," tweeted minister Tope on his official twitter handle, @rajeshtope11.

On Saturday, antigen tests conducted on Aishwarya, 46, daughter Aaradhya, 8, and Aishwarya's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had yielded negative results. However swab tests were awaited at that point.

Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, had already tweeted to confirm that they had been infected with Covied-19 on Saturday evening. Both are admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" @SrBachchan wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Soon after Bachchan's tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.

On Sunday morning, Abhishek also confirmed the news on Instagram, requesting people to stay calm and not panic.

According to Nanavati sources, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are in stable condition.

Jaya Bachchan has tested Covid-19 negative. —IANS