Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate eight years of marriage

Mumbai: It�s been eight long years since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan entered matrimony. The former Miss World and Abhishek, son of Hindi Cinema�s most celebrated actors - Amitabh Bachchan, solemnised their wedding in presence of close friends and family on this very day 8 years ago. The two are proud parents to daughter �Aaradhya and make a lovely family. Popularly known as AbhiAsh , this couple has acted in a number of films together � �Dhai Akshar Prem Ke� , �Sarkar Raj�, �Guru� are a few of them. They reportedly fell in love while shooting for �Umrao Jaan�, a film that saw Ash playing the title role, an iconic character. Fans of the duo took to Twitter Monday morning to trend the hash tag #8YearsOfAbhiAish to express their love for this lovely couple of B-Town. Here�s wishing the duo a very Happy Wedding Anniversary.