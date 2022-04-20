Aishwarya, Aaradhya Test Negative For Covid-19, Discharged From Hospital

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was admitted at Nanavati Hospital on Friday, 17 July, ANI reported. She has been home quarantined since she tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya has also been hospitalised, added ANI.

On Saturday, 12 July, Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had undergone the swab test on Saturday. In his tweet, Abhishek had mentioned that the BMC has been updated of their situation and both, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be self quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have reportedly been declared negative for the novel coronavirus.

Both Amitabh and Abhishek, who had tested positive on 11 July have also been admitted to Nanavati hospital.







