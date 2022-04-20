AISA activist held for demanding other students' release

Lucknow: Nitin Raj, vice president of All India Students Association (AISA) was arrested from the anti-CAA protest site at Clock Tower in Lucknow on Sunday night.

Nitin was demanding the release of students arrested for putting up anti-CAA posters at the site.

AISA activists, on Monday, staged demonstrations demanding Nitin''s release.

Police officials were tight-lipped about Nitin''s arrest and refused to comment on the same.

Retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri, one of the accused in the anti-CAA protests, however, said that the state police was being used to terrorize protesters and even the basic right of protesters was being infringed upon by the state government.

An official from the district administration, on Monday, met the protesters at the Clock tower and asked them to disperse at the earliest in view of the coronascare. The official gave them 24 hours to ''wind up the protest''.

Rehana, one of the protesters, said, "The official did not tell us his name but simply issued the orders. They are now using the Corona scare to break the protest but we will not yield. We are willing to risk our lives - three of our protesters have already died but we are not going to give up."

