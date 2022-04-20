Airtel users, here's 'bad news' for you

New Delhi: Internet and broadband subscribers of Airtel may experience slower speed in the country as one of undersea cable of the company has been hit by cyclone in Chennai.





"Due to the severe cyclone at Chennai coast yesterday, one of our international undersea cables has been damaged and Internet traffic has been partially impacted. As a result, customers in some locations may be experiencing slow internet/data speeds," Airtel spokesperson has said.

The company has sent out information to its customers as well.





"Our teams are working to normalize the operations at the earliest possible, and making alternate arrangements to divert international internet traffic," the spokesperson said.





Very severe cyclonic storm 'Vardah', the most intense to have hit the Tamil Nadu capital in two decades, claimed four lives, flattened homes, snapped communication lines and threw rail, road and air traffic into disarray as it crossed the coast here, pounding Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram with heavy rain and squall.

Thousands of people were evacuated as roaring wind clocking speed of 100 km an hour uprooted trees, tore off hoardings and toppled cars.





The Met department on December 12 said the intensity of wind and rainfall would recede after 'Vardah' made landfall near Chennai between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm.





Coastal regions of northern Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram - continue to be on high alert even as people in low-lying areas were accommodated in relief centres. —PTI