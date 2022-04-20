Airtel selects Ericsson as LTE network supplier for Gabon

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has selected Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson as its supplier for deployment of a new LTE network in African nation Gabon. The company said agreement includes transformation of the existing mobile radio access and core network infrastructure. "LTE 4G technology offers the capacity and the speed to handle a rapid increase in data traffic. The new network will enable Airtel Gabon deliver a superior mobile broadband experience to their customers," Airtel said in a statement. As part of the deal, Ericsson will install its multi- standard radio base station which supports GSM/ EDGE, WCDMA/HSPA, and LTE in a single cabinet. The contract covers equipment, software and a range of professional services, including project management, systems integration and support, Airtel added. "Mobile broadband data is a key driver for economic growth in Gabon. The LTE launch will ensure our customers have the highest speeds and best experience available," Bharti Airtel Africa CEO Christian de Faria said. According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, by the end of 2020, most mobile subscriptions worldwide will be HSPA/GSM with LTE available in all regions. It is also projected that there will be about 7.7 billion mobile subscriptions by 2020. "With this agreement, we further strengthen our long term strategic business relationship with Airtel by supporting them in meeting their commitment to excellent services to their subscribers in Gabon," Ericsson President Sub-Saharan Africa Fredrik Jejdling said. PTI