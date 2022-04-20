Airtel Pays Rs 10,000 Cr AGR As Govt Gets First Dues

New Delhi: The first AGR payment came to government as Airtel on Monday paid Rs 10,000 crore dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The company said it is paying Rs 10,000 crore in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

It paid Rs 9500 crore on behalf of Bharti Airtel and Telenor which has merged with the parent company and Rs 500 crore for Bharti Hexacom, its subsidiary.

Further, it said it is in the process of self assessment of accounts and and will duly make the balance payments before the next date of hearing (March 17).

According to DoT, Bharti Airtel owes Rs 35,500 crore to DoT.

