Airtel, Orange join hands for video conference biz

New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel's business-to-business service arm has partnered France-based Orange Business Services to allow their customers connect with each other for video conferencing facility. "Airtel Managed Video Conference customers will be able to collaborate with the Orange customers and vice-versa with an ease that is comparable to making a telephone call, not only within India but even at international locations," Airtel Business' Chief Product Officer Argha Basu told PTI. This is first ever B2B deal of Orange with an Indian company in video conferencing space. While there are many free web-based video conferencing solutions available in the market, the large multinational companies prefer to use dedicated audio-video conferencing facility for their business needs. Orange Business Services is present in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Australasia, North America, Latin America and Russia. Orange claims to have an enterprise customer base of 236 million worldwide. PTI