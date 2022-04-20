    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Airtel launches 'work from home' solution for businesses

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: With work for home becoming the new normal for millions of Indian professionals amid COVID-19, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, on Monday launched enterprises-grade "Work@Home" solutions designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes.

    Airtel Work@Home offers a range of connectivity options -- wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms.

    "These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal," Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO-Airtel Business, said in a statement.

    "Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity," Chitkara said.

    The product comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows businesses to customise their own plans.

    It offers Airtel corporate broadband with speeds upto 1 gigabits per second (Gbps), the company said.

    --IANS

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in