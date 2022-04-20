Airtel Appoints Pradipt Kapoor as Chief Information Officer

New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced the appointment of Pradipt Kapoor as its Chief Information Officer (CIO).

In his new role, Kapoor will drive Airtel's overall engineering strategy and be a key player in helping realise the company's digital vision, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

He will be member of the Airtel Management Board and report to Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel.

Kapoor's most recent assignment was at A.P. Moller - Maersk where he was Global Head of Products and Solutions Engineering. Prior to this, he spent over a decade at SITA Inc (U.K.) running Products Engineering. He has also had formative experience as an entrepreneur, said the statement.

He takes over as CIO from Harmeen Mehta.

Commenting on the appointment, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said: "Airtel has always been a magnet for top global talent and we are delighted to have Pradipt on board. He is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes."—PTI