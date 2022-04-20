Airtel Appoints Neeraj Jha As Head Of Corporate Communications And Corporate Affairs

Meerut (The Hawk): Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's premier communications solutions provider, has appointed Neeraj Jha as Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs.

Neeraj Jha will report to Gopal Vittal – MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel Ltd. and will be responsible for leading Airtel's brand advocacy, reputation and communication efforts. In addition, he will provide oversight and support to the other Bharti Group entities.

Neeraj Jha brings with him over 24 years of experience across journalism and industry. Prior to joining Airtel, he was Head of Corporate Communications and Company Spokesperson at HDFC Bank. During his 14 years tenure at the Bank, he leveraged elements like the business and digital capabilities of the Bank, its management depth and human face to build a strong image and leadership position for the Bank.