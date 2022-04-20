Airtel Africa''s Jan-Mar net profit down 12% at $77 mn

New Delhi: Airtel Africa on Wednesday reported a 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2020-21 at $77 million.

During the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the Bharti Airtel''s subsidiary had reported a net profit of $88 million.

In a statement, the company said that it recorded a total revenue of $899 million during the period under review, 15.1 per cent higher than $781 million earned during the fourth quarter of FY 2019-20.

It said that by the end of the FY 2019-20, its customer base stood at 110.6 million, higher by 11.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Airtel Africa''s revenue in FY 2019-20 increased by 11.2 per cent to $3,422 million, said the statement.

Its net debt was $3,247 million compared to $4,005 million in March 2019. The $758 million reduction in net debt is due to an increase in cash of $680 million from the IPO proceeds and a $122 million proceeds from cancellation of derivatives.

"As a result, leverage improved to 2.1x at the end of March 2020 from 3.0x at the end of March 2019," it said.

--IANS