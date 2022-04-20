Airstrikes kill 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib

Damascus: At least 33 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, a senior Turkish official has said.

"More were hurt in Idlib province while other reports put the death toll higher", said Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Turkey's Hatay province.

"Our army is using aircraft and ground forces to fire on Syrian army targets to retaliate against Syrian troops government targets," Turkey's presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement.

According to the Turkish presidential administration, the Turkish military began hitting back at the Syrian targets after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting, attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Syrian authorities have so far made no public comments on the latest escalation in Idlib, the last Syrian province to remain in opposition hands.

UNI