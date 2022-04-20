Airport Screening Of Foreigners At Lucknow, Agra

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has made arrangements for medical screenings of all foreign passengers arriving at the Lucknow and Agra airports, in view of the coronavirus scare.

Three passengers at Lucknow airport were taken to an isolation ward after they showed preliminary symptoms. "They will remain in isolation till their tests report negative," said an official. The state government has also ordered fogging of all cow shelters in the state after it was reported that animals are also susceptible to the virus. Meanwhile, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has banned the sale of semi-cooked meat and meat sold in the open. All restaurants have been asked to maintain high standards of hygiene. However, some restaurants have already put up notices saying that non-vegetarian food will not be served there.--IANS