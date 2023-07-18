    Menu
    Aircraft carrying Sonia and Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport: Police

    Nidhi Khurana
    July18/ 2023
    Bhopal: A police official confirmed that on Tuesday night, a chartered plane carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had to make a "emergency" landing at the Bhopal airport.

    Ramji Awasthi, the director of the airport, insisted, "It was a priority landing and not an emergency landing." Bhopal's police commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra, informed that the plane made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj airport.

    A top Congressman blamed a technical issue for the unplanned landing, but he gave no further explanation.—Inputs from Agencies

