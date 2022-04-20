Aircel launches free voice calling on data recharges

Madurai: Leading telecom service provider Aircel has launched free voice calling on data recharges for customers across the country. The company claimed that the product has been specially designed keeping in view the dramatic increase of mobile data users in India, for whom data usage is as much a part of their daily lives as is voice calling. With this, customers would now enjoy an added benefit on the most affordable data products by Aircel, a company release said. The product also offers attractive call rates for local as well STD calling, it said. PTI