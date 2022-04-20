Airbus, BLADE tie-up to boost on-demand helicopter services in South Asia

New Delhi: Global aerospace major Airbus will collaborate with FlyBlade India (BLADE) to develop the on-demand helicopter services market in South Asia.

Accordingly, Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FlyBlade India (BLADE) - a joint venture between U.S.-based technology-powered air mobility company Blade Urban Air Mobility Inc. and Indian investment firm Hunch Ventures.

"Airbus and Blade will collaborate to create awareness about on-demand helicopter services, among helicopter operators, customers and other stakeholders in the region," a joint statement said.

"The two will also work together to identify ways to increase Blade's fleet size in South Asia."

As per the statement, one of the ways to boost on-demand helicopter services in South Asia will be by supporting Blade to gain access to the Airbus fleet of helicopters available with its operators in the region.

"Airbus believes in the region's potential as a top helicopter market in the world," said Remi Maillard, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

"To this end, we are pleased to support Blade India's aim of expanding their on-demand helicopter mobility services to more people in more places in South Asia and pave the way for the introduction of new technologies and services."

Blade is a technology-powered, global urban air mobility platform operating in some of the most congested ground routes in the US and abroad.

In India, Blade is currently offering regular services in Mumbai, Pune and Shiridi routes in Maharashtra.

The company also offers special shuttle services in this region and is planning to start new routes.

—IANS