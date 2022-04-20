Air traffic at Srinagar airport affected due to poor visibility, snow

Srinagar: Air traffic at Srinagar International Airport was on Saturday affected due to poor visibility and light snowfall, officials said.

The first flight of Air Asia India which was scheduled to land here from New Delhi at 0920 hrs has been cancelled, they said.

No flight also took off from the Airport so far, they added.

However, other flights are delayed, they said adding flights will be resumed once visibility improves.

This is the second time air traffic was affected at Srinagar airport this month.

All incoming and outgoing flights were cancelled for four days due to snow and poor visibility from January 3.

The issue of cancellation of air traffic and steep increase in air fare, particularly when Srinagar-Jammu highway remain closed, was taken by stakeholders with the 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on January 21. The PSC was on a three day visit to Kashmir valley.

