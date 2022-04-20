AIR To Launch FM Station In Dehradun Soon

New Delhi: Public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) will soon launch an FM station in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, with an state-of-the-art studio.

A government official said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will launch the radio station in the next few days.

The radio station will have a 10-KW FM transmitter which will offer good sound quality to listeners, he added.

The station will focus on generating local content and promoting the hill states culture and tradition. It will run from a state-of-the-art studio and provide an opportunity to the local talent, the official said.

With the launch, the total number of radio stations in the state will go up to 24. Currently, FM radio network covers 38.5 per cent of the states area and half of its population.

The official also said that digitalization of the existing studio in Almora district is in progress.

At present, AIR Almora and AIR Pauri (Garhwal) are two programme-originating stations in the state with Hindi as the main language. The programmes that are aired promote local culture and traditions, highlight central and state government schemes, among other things. PTI