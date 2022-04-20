    Menu
    Air strikes kill 15 Yemeni rebel troops: Military source

    April20/ 2022

    Sanna: Arab coalition air strikes hit the headquarters of the rebel republican guard in Yemen`s capital, killing 15 soldiers, a military official said Sunday. The overnight raid struck the Al-Subaha base in western Sanaa, the official said. A medic at a military hospital in the capital said it had received 12 bodies and 18 wounded soldiers after the raid. AFP

