Sanna: Arab coalition air strikes hit the headquarters of the rebel republican guard in Yemen`s capital, killing 15 soldiers, a military official said Sunday. The overnight raid struck the Al-Subaha base in western Sanaa, the official said. A medic at a military hospital in the capital said it had received 12 bodies and 18 wounded soldiers after the raid. AFP
Air strikes kill 15 Yemeni rebel troops: Military source
April20/ 2022
