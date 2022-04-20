Air pollution on equator affects ozone more

Increase in air pollution in the regions near the equator has led to the formation of more total ozone worldwide, compared to the amount of pollution being emitted, researchers have found.

"Emissions are growing in places where there is a much greater effect on the formation of ozone," said lead researcher Jason West, Associate Professor at University of North Carolina.

The reason is that ozone, a greenhouse gas and toxic air pollutant, is not emitted but forms when ultraviolet light hits nitrogen oxides (basically combustion exhaust from cars and other sources). IANS