Air Pollution Behind 18% of Deaths in India in 2019, Caused Loss of Rs 2.71 Lakh Crore: Lancet Study

In October, the State of Global Air 2020 report highlighted that 16 lakh premature deaths in India are attributable to the menace of air pollution in 2019 alone. While some thought the estimations seem inflated, now another study by the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative, published in the reputed medical journal The Lancet, has also shown similar numbers.

As per the latest study, 16.7 lakh deaths were attributable to air pollution in India in 2019, accounting for 17.8 per cent of the total deaths in the country. Moreover, nearly ten lakh among these deaths were shown to be linked to ambient air pollution, while another 6 lakh were due to the household air pollution.

"The death rate due to household air pollution decreased by 64.2% from 1990 to 2019, while that due to ambient particulate matter pollution increased by 115.3% and that due to ambient ozone pollution increased by 139.2%," explains the study.

Delhi suffers the maximum economic loss

Air pollution woes have quadrupled for Delhi, as the report highlighted that the state suffered the highest per-capita economic loss due to air pollution last year, followed by Haryana. For years, northern India—especially New Delhi—has been battling severe levels of air pollution, which have consistently surpassed the hazardous mark for many days at a stretch, particularly during winters.

The study said the economic loss due to lost output from premature deaths and morbidity from air pollution was 1.36 per cent of India's GDP in 2019. This amounts to a whopping total of roughly $36·8 billion or INR 2.71 Lakh Crores.

In Delhi, the loss due to lost output from premature deaths and illness attributable to air pollution as a percentage of state GDP was 1.06 per cent. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded the highest economic losses at more than 1.5 per cent of the state GDP. According to the study, the economic loss per capita in Delhi was to the tune of $62, followed by neighbouring Haryana at $53.8.

Improved methods yield more reliable results

The India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative was launched in October 2015 and is a collaboration between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), and senior experts and stakeholders currently from about 100 institutions across India.

Prof Lalit Dandona, Director of the initiative, who is also National Chair of Population Health at ICMR, Professor at PHFI, and senior author of this paper said, "Improved methods in this paper have led to a higher estimate of the impact of air pollution on health and disease in India than previously estimated."

The researchers estimated the deaths and disability-adjusted life-years attributable to exposure to air pollution in every state. The economic impact was calculated as the cost of lost output due to such premature deaths and morbidity across India using a rigorous statistical method called 'cost-of-illness'.

"The economic impact of this health loss due to lost productivity is huge at 1.4% of the country's GDP in 2019, besides a roughly estimated expenditure of 0.4% of the GDP on the treatment of air pollution-related diseases. The health and economic impact of air pollution are highest in the less developed states of India, an inequity that should be addressed," explains Prof Dandona.

Socio-economic consequences

Analysis of the data presented in the study shows that most of the states suffering maximum economic losses due to exposure to pollution are also the states with the lowest per-capita income. The states across Indo-Gangetic Plain, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, endure maximum exposure to PM2.5 pollution, with an annual mean concentration of more than 100 units, while the international safe limit for PM2.5 exposure remains 10 units. The annual average population-weighted mean PM2·5 concentration was shown to be 91·7 units in India in 2019.

On the other hand, more than 70 per cent of the populations in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, are still dependent on solid fuels, increasing the risk of deaths due to household air pollution exponentially.

"The high burden of air pollution in India and its substantial adverse impact on output could impede India's overall economic development and social wellbeing unless they are addressed as a priority. The variations in these impacts between states indicate that investments in state-specific air pollution control strategies are needed to reduce the significant adverse health and economic impact of air pollution across India," said the study.

The study further illustrates that 36.6% of 2.71 lakh crore economic loss was from lung diseases, which included COPD (21.1%), lower respiratory infections (14.2%), and lung cancer (1.2%). Rest of the losses were from ischaemic heart disease (24.9%), stroke (14.1%), diabetes (8.4%), neonatal disorders (13.3%), and cataract (2.7%).

Citing the US, the study said every dollar invested in the control of ambient air pollution since 1970 is estimated to have yielded an economic benefit of $30, based on the willingness-to-pay approach. The study highlights the reduction in pollution in the US as a case example that a substantial reduction in pollution can be achieved even with a growing economy.

—IANS