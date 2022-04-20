Air New Zealand crewmembers test COVID-19 positive

Wellington: Air New Zealand said on Saturday that eight crew members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson from the flag carrier said that of the eight infected, one has already recovered, reports Xinhua news agency.

The eight confirmed cases were among the 451 overall number of coronavirus infections in New Zealand.

The spokesperson said the infected crew members work on the company''s long-haul fleet and operated sectors to Los Angeles or London.

It was understood that they have been self-isolating at home while contact tracing have been undertaken.

"None of these staff have flown since being diagnosed positive with COVID-19", said the spokesperson.

On Saturday, New Zealand reported 78 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of COVID-19.

Twelve patients are in hospital, including one on a ventilator and one in intensive care.

While most confirmed cases in New Zealand were related to overseas travel, community transmission has taken place in Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Hamilton.

--IANS