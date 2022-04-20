Air Marshal DK Patnaik Visits Advanced HQ, Eastern Command, Raj Bhavan

Kolkata (The Hawk): Air Marshal DK Patnaik, air officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Air Command called on the governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and briefed him on the security situation in the sector.

Air Marshal Patnaik and his wife Anuradha, president of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) also visited advance headquarters eastern air command and Air Force station Barrackpore.

On their arrival at advance headquarters of Eastern Air Command, the AOC-in-C was received by Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, air officer commanding, advance HQ eastern air command and Sangeeta Malla, president AFWWA (Local). The AOC-in-C interacted with the air warriors and urged them to maintain proficiency in all roles envisaged and urged them to continue performing their duty with due diligence.

Air Marshal Patnaik was received by Group Captain Abhishek Shukla, station commander at Air Force Station Barrackpore. The AOC-in-C reviewed the operational preparedness of the air base and during his interaction with the air warriors, urged them to be ever ready and vigilant towards rising security challenges.

Anuradha Patnaik visited AFWWA ventures at Advance HQ, EAC and Air Force station Barrackpore and discussed various welfare measures. She also visited Umeed Asha Kiran School for special children at Air Force station Barrackpore and interacted with the school staff.

Meanwhile, the Victory Flame, symbol of India’s victory at the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war leading to the liberation of Bangladesh, reached Eco Park in New Town, Kolkata on Friday and a grand reception was organized to receive it. The reception for the flame was organized under the aegis of Headquarters Bengal Sub Area, where the military band played while there was a screen of a documentary on 1971 war for the guests.

Many war veterans were also present on the occasion as India celebrates Swarnim Vijay Varsh in remembrance of the 50 years of the victory. The Victory Flame was lit in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, last year.

The flame will be stationed in Kolkata till December 4.